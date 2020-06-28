menu

50-year-old left slightly injured after St Paul’s Bay stabbing

The aggressor escaped from the site of the incident, but was found by police and arrested shortly after

karl_azzopardi
28 June 2020, 3:07pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 50-year-old Egyptian man has been left slightly injured after getting stabbed during an argument on Sunday morning.

The incident happened at around 9:30 am at a shop in Isouard Street, St Paul’s Bay, with police stating they were called in after receiving a call that their assistance was required.

Upon arriving at the site of the incident, the police found the 50-year-old victim. An ambulance was called onsite which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed the victim was involved in an argument with a 44-year-old man, who stabbed him with a sharp and pointed object, before fleeing.

The man was found later by the police near his residence, where he was arrested.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud has been informed of case, and has launched an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
50-year-old left slightly injured after St Paul’s Bay stabbing
Court & Police

50-year-old left slightly injured after St Paul’s Bay stabbing
Karl Azzopardi
Man left seriously injured after St Paul’s Bay argument
Court & Police

Man left seriously injured after St Paul’s Bay argument
Karl Azzopardi
Freezing order on Yorgen Fenech’s massive wealth is relaxed
Court & Police

Freezing order on Yorgen Fenech’s massive wealth is relaxed
Matthew Agius
Man arrested after injuring 3 in unprovoked attacks in Msida
Court & Police

Man arrested after injuring 3 in unprovoked attacks in Msida
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.