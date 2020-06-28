50-year-old left slightly injured after St Paul’s Bay stabbing

A 50-year-old Egyptian man has been left slightly injured after getting stabbed during an argument on Sunday morning.

The incident happened at around 9:30 am at a shop in Isouard Street, St Paul’s Bay, with police stating they were called in after receiving a call that their assistance was required.

Upon arriving at the site of the incident, the police found the 50-year-old victim. An ambulance was called onsite which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed the victim was involved in an argument with a 44-year-old man, who stabbed him with a sharp and pointed object, before fleeing.

The man was found later by the police near his residence, where he was arrested.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud has been informed of case, and has launched an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.