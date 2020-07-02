menu

Marsa shop fire leaves one dead

The police said the victim has not yet been identified

2 July 2020, 8:44am

A person has died in a fire at a shop on Thursday morning in Marsa. 

The incident occurred around 5am in Triq Ħal Qormi.

The police said the victim has not yet been identified.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were called to the site to control the fire.

People living near the shop were evacuated for safety reason.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace has been appointed to the inquiry.

More in Court & Police
Polonium plot: Jomic Calleja accused of forging father's signature
Court & Police

Polonium plot: Jomic Calleja accused of forging father's signature
Karl Azzopardi
Custody battle alleged to be behind Rabat shooting incident
Court & Police

Custody battle alleged to be behind Rabat shooting incident
Matthew Agius
Ħal Safi detention centre rioters jailed for four years and fined
Court & Police

Ħal Safi detention centre rioters jailed for four years and fined
Matthew Agius
House collapse victim never made it to therapy for anxiety caused by construction works that claimed her life
Court & Police

House collapse victim never made it to therapy for anxiety caused by construction works that claimed her life
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.