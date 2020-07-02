Marsa shop fire leaves one dead

A person has died in a fire at a shop on Thursday morning in Marsa.

The incident occurred around 5am in Triq Ħal Qormi.

The police said the victim has not yet been identified.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were called to the site to control the fire.

People living near the shop were evacuated for safety reason.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace has been appointed to the inquiry.