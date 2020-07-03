[WATCH] Police solve murder case of woman who went missing 12 years ago

John Paul Charles Woods has been accused of murdering Charlene Farrugia in 2008 and hiding her body.

Woods, who is an inmate at the Corradino Correctional Facility, pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody.

Woods, 40, from Portsmouth, was also accused of holding Farrugia against her will, carrying a knife in public without a licence, recidivism, hiding the body of the murder victim and destruction of evidence.

The accused appeared in court in a black suit, black shirt and dark tie.

Earlier, during a crime conference at police headquarters, the police said investigations showed that Farrugia, who was 25 at the time, was murdered in a St Paul's Bay apartment.

Her body was found inside a cave in the bastions outside Valletta last year.

The arraignment comes almost a year after Woods was arrested for a hold-up in Gżira. He is understood to have confessed to the murder, indicating to the police where he hid the body.

Woods was jailed seven years for participating in the hold-up on a Convenience Shop in Gżira.

DNA tests on the remains found in the bastions confirmed that they belonged to Farrugia.

The woman had been reported missing on 6 November 2008.

Superintendent Ramon Cassar, who heads the homicide squad, said investigations are ongoing and did not exclude that other people who may have been involved in the case will be charged.

The right to request bail was reserved for a later date.

Lawyer Mario Mifsud appeared parte civile for the victim’s family, while lawyer Roberta Bonello was defence counsel. Inspectors James Grech and Jonathan Ransley prosecuted.