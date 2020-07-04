90 year-old motorist grievously injured in collision with bus

A 90 year old motorist has been grievously injured in a collision with a bus in Birkirkara early this morning.

The King Long public transport vehicle, which was being driven by a 49 year-old Filipino man collided with the elderly victim’s Chevrolet in Triq Dun Karm in Birkirkara at around 6:30am on Saturday morning.

A medical team was dispatched to the scene and treated the injured man, who was later taken to hospital in an ambulance. The 90 year-old was certified as having been grievously injured.

The police are investigating the incident.