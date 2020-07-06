Man seriously injured after falling from balcony

A 41-year-old British national was seriously injured after falling from a balcony in Senglea.

The accident occurred at 2:10am in Triq il-Ħabs l-Antik.

Police said the victim, a resident of Marsaskala fell a height of three storeys and subsequently ended up on the roof of a vehicle.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing and a magistrate has been appointed to the inquiry.