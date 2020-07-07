menu

Two rushed to hospital after trucks collide at Magħtab waste facility

Two male workers were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital after an accident at the Magħtab waste facility on Tuesday morning

7 July 2020, 11:14am
by MaltaToday Staff
The accident occurred at around 9am on Tuesday
Two male workers were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, after two trucks collided at the Magħtab waste facility, the police said.

The accident occurred at around 9am on Tuesday. An Isuzu Elf and an Iveco IV4 crashed into each other. The reason for the crash is unknown at this time.

The two men, aged 33 and 53, are from Żabbar and Naxxar respectively. They where taken to hospital.

A police investigation is ongoing.

