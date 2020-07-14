Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gozo accident

A 33-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Xewkija

The accident occurred at 7:10pm in Triq Jean De La Vallette.

Police said the biker was riding a Peugeot that was involved in a collision with a Mercedes Benz that was being driven by a 45-year-old woman from Victoria.

The victim was taken to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.