Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gozo accident

14 July 2020, 7:38am
The accident occurred at 7:10pm in Triq Jean De La Vallette (photo: CMRU)
A 33-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Xewkija

The accident occurred at 7:10pm in Triq Jean De La Vallette.

Police said the biker was riding a Peugeot that was involved in a collision with a Mercedes Benz that was being driven by a 45-year-old woman from Victoria. 

The victim was taken to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

 

 

