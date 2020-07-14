No bail for man charged with sexual assault, corruption of girls aged 11, 13

A court has heard how a man allegedly sexually assaulted two young girls in Floriana yesterday in two separate incidents.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras presided as 31-year-old Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed from Somalia was charged with corrupting two underage Maltese girls aged 11 and 13 and subjecting them to non-consensual sexual acts.

Inspectors John Spiteri and Jeffrey Scicluna explained that yesterday at around noon, the police had received a report that there was an 11-year-old girl who had been followed by the accused, who grabbed her from behind and made sexual advances while she was walking on her way to her grandmother’s house in Floriana. An eyewitness called the police and described the man’s clothing, which included a distinctive checked shirt.

Whilst the police were looking for him the same man had allegedly committed a similar attack on another minor. The police were also informed by third parties who saw the accused molesting the 13-year-old girl. He was effectively arrested in flagrante, said inspector Spiteri.

Mohamed, who earlier told the court that he had no fixed place of residence, entered a plea of not guilty. Bail was not requested.

The court upheld a request to ban the publication of the names of the victims.

Lawyer Raisa Colombo was legal aid counsel to the accused.