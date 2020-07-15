menu

Woman seriously injured in traffic accident

15 July 2020, 12:05pm
The accident occurred at 9:10am in Triq Hal Farrug
A 42-year-old woman was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Wednesday morning in Mqabba.

The accident occurred at 9:10am in Triq Hal Farrug.

Police said that the 42-year-old woman had lost control of the Toyota Passo she was driving and subsequently crashed into a pole.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified she was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

