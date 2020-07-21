menu

Drug trafficker avoids life sentence over cannabis haul after plea deal

Man is jailed for five-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to importing cannabis, avoids life sentence after plea bargain

matthew_agius
21 July 2020, 2:06pm
by Matthew Agius
The court sentenced the man for five-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to possession and importation of drugs
The court sentenced the man for five-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to possession and importation of drugs

A man has been spared a life sentence and jailed for five-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to possession and importation of 4.1kg of cannabis.

Briton Thomas Appleby, who had been arrested with another man after police found 2.1kg of drugs in his car in 2019, pleaded guilty instead of going through trial by jury. Due to his admission, the jury was not empanelled.

Appleby had been arrested with David Alexander Grima, of Zabbar and later indicted with conspiracy to import drugs.

During his arrest, Appleby had admitted to police that he had imported a further 2kg of cannabis on a second occasion, bringing the total of drugs to just over 4kg.

In the man’s bill of indictment, the Attorney General asked for the maximum punishment for drug trafficking - life imprisonment.

A subsequent plea bargaining agreement between the AG and the defence settled on a punishment of imprisonment for five-and-a-half years.

Madame Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera presided.

Lawyer Elaine Mercieca prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel to the accused. 

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Religion teacher harassed female colleague with hundreds of emails asking her to elope
Court & Police

Religion teacher harassed female colleague with hundreds of emails asking her to elope
Matthew Agius
Man wanted for fraud charges in Germany arrested in Malta
Court & Police

Man wanted for fraud charges in Germany arrested in Malta
Massimo Costa
Drug trafficker avoids life sentence over cannabis haul after plea deal
Court & Police

Drug trafficker avoids life sentence over cannabis haul after plea deal
Matthew Agius
Failure to exhibit phone tap warrants in Caruana Galizia case may compromise legality of evidence, Constitutional Court warns
Court & Police

Failure to exhibit phone tap warrants in Caruana Galizia case may compromise legality of evidence, Constitutional Court warns
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.