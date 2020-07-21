Man wanted for fraud charges in Germany arrested in Malta

A 45-year-old German national wanted on fraud charges in Germany has been apprehended by the police in Malta on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant.

The man was arrested on 18 July, after weeks of surveillance by police from the Central Intelligence & Analysis department and the International Relations Unit.

He had been staying in an apartment at St Julian’s at the time of his arrest.

The man was arraigned in court before magistrate Rachel Montebello on Monday in order to be extradited to Germany, however he did not give his consent for extradition and made a request for bail.

The court, however, denied him bail and remanded him in custody. Court hearings regarding his extradition will continue in the coming days.

The prosecution was led by inspector Mark Galea, assisted by lawyer Meredith Ebejer from the Attorney General’s office.