[LIVE] Yorgen Fenech compilation: Theuma recordings not ‘missing’ but saved in different format

The compilation of evidence against the man alleged to have masterminded the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech, continues this morning.

The sitting comes hours after the murder middleman Melvin Theuma was hospitalised with serious injuries from what police said were self-inflicted.

In a previous sitting, the court heard that murder middleman Melvin Theuma denied paying the former police commissioner €30,000 to secure the presidential pardon.

Inspector Keith Arnaud, who was also testifying confirmed that during briefing sessions on the Caruana Galizia case with then prime minister Joseph Muscat at Castille, former chief of staff Keith Schembri used to be present.

The inspector also confirmed that when Theuma was arrested in November last year on the basis of a money-laundering operation, €600,000 in cash had been found in his possession, apart from a box containing the recordings.

Daphne Caruana Galizia, an investigative journalist, died in a car bomb explosion outside her home in Bidnija in October 2017.