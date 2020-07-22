menu
BREAKING Melvin Theuma, middleman in Caruana Galizia assassination, in critical condition after alleged attempted suicide • call for Europol joint investigative team reiterated

[LIVE] Yorgen Fenech compilation: Theuma recordings not ‘missing’ but saved in different format

22 July 2020, 9:36am
11:07 QUICK RECAP: Today’s court sitting comes hours after pardoned middleman Melvin Theuma was found with serious stab wounds at his home in what police have described as an attempted suicide. Theuma was operated in hospital and according to what Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà told a crime conference this morning, he is in a stable condition. Theuma had to testify in today’s sitting on recordings that the defence wanted to be played. Kurt Sansone
10:55 The magistrate retires to her chambers pending a check on whether the tapes can be heard. Kurt Sansone
10:53 Inspector Keith Arnaud enters the courtroom. He had been present for the crime conference delivered this morning over the Theuma attempted suicide case. Kurt Sansone
10:52 The court warns the parties and lawyers that contempt of court carries with it a significant punishment. Kurt Sansone
10:52 The Attorney General lawyers point out to the court that Caruana Curran had passed a comment in their regard on the lines: “Did the AG order a go slow on these things too?” Kurt Sansone
10:43 Gianluca Caruana Curran says that he is worried for his own safety as he had copies of the tapes. The court points out that they are also in its possession. Kurt Sansone
10:42 The defence wanted to hear the tapes today. Kurt Sansone
10:41 Cardona says he had listened to a few seconds of each recording to make sure they worked. He confirms that he had been directed as to what folders to copy. Kurt Sansone
10:38 The defence suggests that Cardona had checked the folders with Arnaud. Kurt Sansone
10:37 Cardona says he spoke to Arnaud once, to check if everything had arrived. Kurt Sansone
10:37 Lawyer Charles Mercieca asks him how often he had spoken to Inspector Keith Arnaud. Kurt Sansone
10:36 Cardona: “On an academic level I know that there are a lot of files but I wasn’t asked to open them. The court gave me a list of the folders to copy. If there were 50 folders and I was told to copy six, I would copy those six. I cannot exclude that there might have been other folders with recordings.” Kurt Sansone
10:34 Cardona says he did not open or access the copies he made, not even to check their functionality. “I wasn't asked to,” he adds. Kurt Sansone
10:34 Answering another question, the witness says there are ‘.txt’ files also in the folder containing instructions. These could be edited, he says. Kurt Sansone
10:32 The witness confirms it is not included. Kurt Sansone
10:32 The defence cross-examines. Lawyer Charles Merceica for Yorgen Fenech asks whether FTK is included in the hard drive. Kurt Sansone
10:31 Cardona explains what could have happened. “It is possible that this happened when the parties accessed the files, and this would create temporary files.” Kurt Sansone
10:27 Cardona: “I had to use other software, FTK imager, to access the other files.” Kurt Sansone
10:27 Those files ending in ‘.e01’ can be opened with a certain programme, he says, while the other files used a different programme. Kurt Sansone
10:25 He explains to the court that two types of software were needed to access the recordings. Kurt Sansone
10:25 Cardona: “Yesterday I found out that there were other types of files. The media said that there was missing evidence in the recordings. This is not true. A different programme created files with the extension ‘.e01’” Kurt Sansone
10:22 The witness says he had been asked to copy certain folders. Kurt Sansone
10:22 Cardona is asked whether he extracted all the data. Kurt Sansone
10:21 Court expert Alvin Cardona takes the stand. He extracted the recordings from the hard drive and explains how it was done. Kurt Sansone
10:20 Zahra says that Inspector Keith Arnaud had the best answer to this question. Kurt Sansone
10:19 The police have apparently blacked out from the document, crimes for which he is pardoned for but which have no bearing on the case. Inspector Kurt zahra is asked who redacted the unconnected crimes. Kurt Sansone
10:18 The presidential pardon for Melvin Theuma is exhibited in court. The prosecution had objected to this but the court rules last week that the pardon had to be exhibited in the acts of the case. Kurt Sansone
10:11 The court rules that lawyers for witnesses have no locus standi in proceedings. Kurt Sansone
10:11 The courtroom erupts into chaos as defence lawyers insist Grima has no locus standi in the case. Grima shouts: “This is so we don't only hear one version in this trial by the media.” Kurt Sansone
10:09 Lawyer Kathleen Grima appearing for Melvin Theuma asks for the opportunity to rebut assertions made about her client by the defence. Kurt Sansone
10:07 The parte civile, Azzopardi says, has contacted Europol itself and it can testify to the veracity of the prosecution's version. The prosecution has also summoned Superintendent Galea Scannura to testify on the matter. Kurt Sansone
10:05 Parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi says it is a lie that someone suggests that there were some files which were deleted or hidden, so much so that the defence had the possibility of accessing the files and ask questions about them. Kurt Sansone
10:04 Inspector Kurt Zahra says it is impossible to have hidden the recordings as they were extracted by Europol. Zahra says that a police inspector is going to explain what happened and later Europol will also testify on the matter. Kurt Sansone
10:03 The defence says a full and transparent inquiry is needed on the Melvin Theuma stabbing. The court says it has no power to order this but it is pointed out that a magisterial inquiry is already underway. Kurt Sansone
10:02 The lawyers squabble after the defence suggests that the tapes were “hidden”. Kurt Sansone
10:01 The court is told that Theuma is still in a critical condition. Kurt Sansone
10:00 QUICK REMINDER: In the last sitting last week, Fenech’s defence team wanted to play recordings made by Theuma, which it says contradicted claims the witness had made in court. However, controversy erupted when the indicated recordings could not be found in the court records and they had not been played before. The prosecution had objected to cross-examination on the indicated recordings because Theuma had not testified about them. The magistrate ruled that the recordings could be played but the sitting had to be adjourned until the recordings were re-extracted. Today, Theuma was expected to testify on these recordings. Kurt Sansone
09:55 The defence expresses concern, saying that the witness Melvin Theuma, was panicked last time. Now, he is in hospital fighting for his life when he had to testify today about the tapes mentioned last week. Caruana Curran reminds the court that Theuma was under police protection. Kurt Sansone
09:52 The suggestion is that this happened at the same time that recordings were corrupted. Kurt Sansone
09:50 Caruana Curran says that Inspector Keith Arnaud had met a court expert without permission and without the presence of the defence on 30 January. This emerged from the testimony of Alvin Cardona. Kurt Sansone
09:49 Fenech’s lawyer, Gianluca Caruana Curran asks to dictate a note. Kurt Sansone
09:47 Magistrate Rachel Montebello enters the courtroom. Kurt Sansone
09:46 The small courtroom is packed with reporters and family members. Yorgen Fenech’s brother, Franco, and their mother are also in the courtroom. Kurt Sansone
09:43 A police crime conference is currently underway in which details are being given on the Theuma case. Kurt Sansone
09:41 Theuma was expected to continue testifying under cross-examination today. Kurt Sansone
09:41 The sitting comes hours after middleman Melvin Theuma was found at his home with serious knife wounds in what police described as self-inflicted. Kurt Sansone
09:40 We are in court for waiting for the sitting to start. Kurt Sansone
09:38 Good morning. Kurt Sansone

The compilation of evidence against the man alleged to have masterminded the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech, continues this morning.

The sitting comes hours after the murder middleman Melvin Theuma was hospitalised with serious injuries from what police said were self-inflicted.

In a previous sitting, the court heard that murder middleman Melvin Theuma denied paying the former police commissioner €30,000 to secure the presidential pardon.

Inspector Keith Arnaud, who was also testifying confirmed that during briefing sessions on the Caruana Galizia case with then prime minister Joseph Muscat at Castille, former chief of staff Keith Schembri used to be present.

The inspector also confirmed that when Theuma was arrested in November last year on the basis of a money-laundering operation, €600,000 in cash had been found in his possession, apart from a box containing the recordings.

READ MORE: Yorgen Fenech compilation of evidence: new recordings discovered in February this year

Daphne Caruana Galizia, an investigative journalist, died in a car bomb explosion outside her home in Bidnija in October 2017.

