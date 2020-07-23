Man denied bail after scissors attack on woman he thought was filming

A 26-year-old man from Zabbar has been remanded in custody after appearing in court, accused of stabbing a woman who, it is alleged, was taking a video of a group of women.

Plasterer Rennie Fava was arraigned before magistrate Neville Camilleri by Inspector Joanna Piscopo on Thursday morning, charged with grievous bodily harm, causing fear of violence, breaching the peace and breaching previous bail conditions. He was also accused of recidivism.

Fava’s lawyer, Roberto Montaldo, entered a plea of not guilty on the man’s behalf and requested bail, as the victim, in court with her left arm bandaged, looked on.

The prosecution objected, explaining how the victim had been involved in an argument with three women in Cospicua on Tuesday afternoon. Parte civile lawyer François Dalli told the magistrate how the argument started because the victim had been talking on her mobile phone and one of the three women had accused her of taking a video.

Piscopo told the court that “seemingly out of nowhere, the accused had then appeared, carrying a pair of scissors with which he proceeded to attack the victim.” Fava is on bail for another offence and was in breach of his bail conditions, argued the inspector.



Montaldo replied to the objection, saying that if there is a breach of bail, this would depend on the finding of guilt in today’s case.

Additionally, there was no risk of Fava suborning witnesses, he said. The incident was instigated by the victim, claimed the lawyer, adding that the case against her would be dealt with in a district court sitting. He suggested the court issue a protection order, as this would serve the interests of both parties.

But the court opted to remand the man in custody, saying it was not satisfied that he would abide with any bail conditions imposed. Bail was refused.