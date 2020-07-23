menu

Man denied bail after scissors attack on woman he thought was filming

A 26-year-old man from Zabbar has been remanded in custody after appearing in court, accused of stabbing a woman 

matthew_agius
23 July 2020, 12:42pm
by Matthew Agius

A 26-year-old man from Zabbar has been remanded in custody after appearing in court, accused of stabbing a woman who, it is alleged, was taking a video of a group of women.

Plasterer Rennie Fava was arraigned before magistrate Neville Camilleri by Inspector Joanna Piscopo on Thursday morning, charged with grievous bodily harm, causing fear of violence, breaching the peace and breaching previous bail conditions. He was also accused of recidivism.

Fava’s lawyer, Roberto Montaldo, entered a plea of not guilty on the man’s behalf and requested bail, as the victim, in court with her left arm bandaged, looked on.

The prosecution objected, explaining how the victim had been involved in an argument with three women in Cospicua on Tuesday afternoon. Parte civile lawyer François Dalli told the magistrate how the argument started because the victim had been talking on her mobile phone and one of the three women had accused her of taking a video.

Piscopo told the court that “seemingly out of nowhere, the accused had then appeared, carrying a pair of scissors with which he proceeded to attack the victim.” Fava is on bail for another offence and was in breach of his bail conditions, argued the inspector.

Montaldo replied to the objection, saying that if there is a breach of bail, this would depend on the finding of guilt in today’s case.

Additionally, there was no risk of Fava suborning witnesses, he said. The incident was instigated by the victim, claimed the lawyer, adding that the case against her would be dealt with in a district court sitting. He suggested the court issue a protection order, as this would serve the interests of both parties.

But the court opted to remand the man in custody, saying it was not satisfied that he would abide with any bail conditions imposed. Bail was refused.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Teen who went missing for three weeks found in 'good health,' police say
Court & Police

Teen who went missing for three weeks found in 'good health,' police say
Laura Calleja
Flasher exposed himself in front of two teenage girls on Hamrun's main road
Court & Police

Flasher exposed himself in front of two teenage girls on Hamrun's main road
Matthew Agius
Man denied bail after scissors attack on woman he thought was filming
Court & Police

Man denied bail after scissors attack on woman he thought was filming
Matthew Agius
No bail for alleged property rental fraudster
Court & Police

No bail for alleged property rental fraudster
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.