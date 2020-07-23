Flasher exposed himself in front of two teenage girls on Hamrun's main road

A man who allegedly exposed his private parts in front of two girls in Hamrun’s main road on Wednesday afternoon has been remanded in custody.

Assisted by an Arabic language interpreter, Fuad Karam, 22, from Sudan, residing at Hal Far was arraigned under arrest before magistrate Neville Camilleri this morning.

He was charged with corrupting the two minors and offending public morals in a public place.

Inspector Matthew Galea explained how Karam had allegedly exposed his private parts on 22 July at Triq il Kbira San Guzepp, Hamrun at 3pm, in front of two girls aged 13 and 15.

The police had started investigating after the two girls went to the police station to report a man exposing himself in front of the San Gaetano Church.

The police managed to recover CCTV footage of a man in the reported area, wearing the same clothes as described and covering his manhood with a baseball cap. Karam was then traced and arrested.

In court this morning, Lawyer Noel Bartolo, appointed as legal aid to the accused, entered a plea of not guilty to the charges. Bail was not requested at this stage.

Karam was remanded in custody.