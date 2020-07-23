Teen who went missing for three weeks found in 'good health,' police say

Luana Borg, 15, who went missing at the beginning of July has been found, the police said.

Posting to Facebook, the police said the teenager had been found in “good health”.

Borg was last seen at 8pm in Żebbuġ on 3 July, wearing a peach-coloured crop top, blue jeans, black shoes and was carrying a black bag.

On 7 July the police had appealed to the public to help locate the teenager.

“Thanks to everyone who shared post and/ or gave us information,” the police said on Thursday.