Teen who went missing for three weeks found in 'good health,' police say

Luana Borg,15, has been found in 'good health' the police said on Thursday

laura_calleja
23 July 2020, 1:21pm
by Laura Calleja
Luana Borg has been found the police confirmed
Luana Borg, 15, who went missing at the beginning of July has been found, the police said.

Posting to Facebook, the police said the teenager had been found in “good health”.

Borg was last seen at 8pm in Żebbuġ on 3 July, wearing a peach-coloured crop top, blue jeans, black shoes and was carrying a black bag.

We would like to inform the general public that the missing person, Luana Borg, issued on the 7th July 2020 has been found in good health. Thanks to everyone who shared post and/ or gave us information.

Posted by The Malta Police Force on Thursday, July 23, 2020

On 7 July the police had appealed to the public to help locate the teenager.

“Thanks to everyone who shared post and/ or gave us information,” the police said on Thursday.

