[LIVE] Public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues

The public inquiry into the murder of Journalist Daphne Caruana Galiza continues today.

In the previous sitting, Kurt Farrugia testified on his role within the Office of the Prime Minister. Farrugia said that when he confronted Former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi about his mention in the Running Commentary, Caruana Galizia’s blog, the minister had replied that it was “bluff”.

Farrugia said that he had spoken to Mizzi and Keith Schembri when Panama Papers broke to formulated a reaction. Asked by the inquiry presiding judge Michael Mallia what their reaction was, Farrugia replied: “I don't remember exactly but they had said that there were incorrect assertions.”

The public inquiry was supposed to be held last Wednesday, but was moved to a later date after middleman Melvin Theuma was found bleeding inside his Swieqi apartment on Tuesday night, with sustained injuries to his left hand, abdomen and throat.

Police said the wounds were self-sustained.

READ MORE: Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Konrad Mizzi’s first reaction to Panama blog was ‘bluff’

The public inquiry is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017. Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia, former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.

READ ALSO: Murder middleman Melvin Theuma’s medical condition remains stable