Police arrest woman wanted in Slovakia for economic crimes

A 49-year-old woman wanted by Slovakian authorities for financial and economic crimes was arrested by police.

Police said that after weeks of investigations, it was established that the woman from Slovakia was living and working in Malta.

Investigations by the Central Intelligence & Analysis unit revealed that the woman was living in a Mellieha residence.

The arrest was carried out through a European arrest warrant from Slovakia.

The woman will be taken to court in the coming days.