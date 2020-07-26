menu

Police arrest woman wanted in Slovakia for economic crimes

Woman wanted in Slovakia arrested by police

karl_azzopardi
26 July 2020, 5:28pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 49-year-old woman wanted by Slovakian authorities for financial and economic crimes was arrested by police.

Police said that after weeks of investigations, it was established that the woman from Slovakia was living and working in Malta.

Investigations by the Central Intelligence & Analysis unit revealed that the woman was living in a Mellieha residence.

The arrest was carried out through a European arrest warrant from Slovakia.

The woman will be taken to court in the coming days.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Police arrest woman wanted in Slovakia for economic crimes
Court & Police

Police arrest woman wanted in Slovakia for economic crimes
Karl Azzopardi
Multiple violations found by police during inspections
Court & Police

Multiple violations found by police during inspections
Karl Azzopardi
Four arrested in Gzira drug bust
Court & Police

Four arrested in Gzira drug bust
Karl Azzopardi
Two arrested over Swieqi burglary
Court & Police

Two arrested over Swieqi burglary
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.