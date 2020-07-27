menu

Boy sustains grievous injuries after hitting rocks when jumping into the sea

Boy, 14, hospitalized after landing on rocks when trying to jump into the sea at Tigné Point

karl_azzopardi
27 July 2020, 8:07pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 14-year-old boy has been grievously injured after falling on rocks at Tigné Point beach.

Police say the incident happened at around 3pm, after the boy tried jumping into the sea, but instead landed on the rocks.

Civil Protection were called onsite.

An ambulance took the boy to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as having grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
