menu

70-year-old swimmer dies after finding herself in difficulty at St Thomas Bay

Elderly woman dies after finding herself in difficulty while swimming

karl_azzopardi
28 July 2020, 12:52pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File Photo
File Photo

A 70-year-old woman from Zabbar has died after finding herself in difficulty while swimming in St Thomas Bay, Marsascala.

The incident occurred in the area known as il-Fajtata.

Police were called onsite after receiving a report that a person needed their help.

Upon their arrival, the AFM helicopter was called in to assist the woman.

The woman was brought to shore, but first aid efforts proved futile and the woman died moments later.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli has instructed several experts to assist her.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
60-year-old dies in Gozo car crash
Court & Police

60-year-old dies in Gozo car crash
Karl Azzopardi
Tired traveller admits to smashing airport Perspex
Court & Police

Tired traveller admits to smashing airport Perspex
Matthew Agius
Prolific Hamrun thief jailed for 20 months
Court & Police

Prolific Hamrun thief jailed for 20 months
Matthew Agius
Man charged after festa cocaine find
Court & Police

Man charged after festa cocaine find
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.