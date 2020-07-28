70-year-old swimmer dies after finding herself in difficulty at St Thomas Bay

A 70-year-old woman from Zabbar has died after finding herself in difficulty while swimming in St Thomas Bay, Marsascala.

The incident occurred in the area known as il-Fajtata.

Police were called onsite after receiving a report that a person needed their help.

Upon their arrival, the AFM helicopter was called in to assist the woman.

The woman was brought to shore, but first aid efforts proved futile and the woman died moments later.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli has instructed several experts to assist her.