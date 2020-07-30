menu

Man charged with domestic violence after altercation with elderly father

matthew_agius
30 July 2020, 1:34pm
by Matthew Agius

A 41-year-old man from San Gwann has been released on bail after pleading not guilty to domestic violence charges regarding his elderly father.

The man was arraigned in court, which heard how the accused, who lived with the victim, had allegedly pushed the old man against a wall and caused slight injury to his abdomen. The father had then filed a police report, telling officers that his son had a bad temper and was always easily antagonised.

Lawyer Raisa Colombo, appearing as defence counsel to the accused, entered a plea of not guilty and requested bail. The bail request was not opposed by the prosecution.

The court, presided by magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo admonished the accused, who will continue to live with his father. She warned him not to discuss the incident with the elderly victim and leave him in peace.

“If I receive the slightest report that you have somehow molested him, you will be taken straight to prison,” said the magistrate.

Bail was granted against a personal guarantee of €5,000 and an order to sign a bail book weekly.

Inspector Leeroy Balzan Engerer prosecuted.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
