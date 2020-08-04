Would-be Paceville rapist, on bail for murder, charged with threatening second girl

A would-be rapist, on bail for murder, is back in police custody today after allegedly threatening his girlfriend and breaching bail.

Before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech this morning, Ahmed Rasem A. Franko (also known as Ahmed Franka), 35, from Libya was accused of causing his girlfriend to fear violence and damage to her property, inflicting criminal damage, breaching the peace, relapsing and breaching bail.

Franko, who told the court that he worked as a kitchen hand, said he lived in Gzira, but police Inspector Trevor Micallef pointed out to the court that in actual fact, Franko resides in Marsaxlokk with the victim.

Franko had been released on bail in May 2018 after being charged with the murder of a Colombian man in Paceville in 2016. Whilst on bail for that offence, the man was jailed in 2017 for the attempted rape of a Swedish girl in Paceville which had taken place in 2015.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges issued against him today. Bail was not requested.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel to the accused.