Two injured in separate traffic accidents

A 16-year-old cyclist and a pedestrian were injured in separate traffic accidents on Wednesday.

The first accident took place at around 5:30pm on the Għaxaq bypass when a 16-year-old cyclist was hit by a car and seriously injured.

The car, a Fiat Punto was being driven by a 27-year-old man from Marsaxlokk.

The cyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

The second accident took place at around 6pm on Labour Avenue in Naxxar. A 60-year-old pedestrian from Zebbug was hit by a car.

The vehicle was driven by a 20-year-old man from Rabat.

The pedestrian who was grievously injured, was also taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

Both cases are being investigated by the police.