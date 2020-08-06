menu

Two charged with laundering over €1 million in drug money

Anonymous tip-off on woman's €1 million bank balance leads to couple’s arrest over money laundering

matthew_agius
6 August 2020, 5:39pm
by Matthew Agius
A couple have been charged with money laundering after woman held €1 million in drug money in her bank account
A couple have been charged with money laundering after woman held €1 million in drug money in her bank account

The discovery of a €1 million bank balance in a woman’s account after an anonymous tip-off led to the arraignment of a couple on money laundering charges.

Amanda Farrugia, 33, and her boyfriend Terence Cini, 34, who reside in Qormi pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace turned down a request for bail, stating that a number of civilian witnesses still need to testify. Offences took place in the past few months.

Terence Cini had received a suspended sentence in 2011, after threating a certain Francis Formosa with an unlicensed shotgun.

In 2013 he was accused of being in possession of cocaine and heroin, and received 16 months’ imprisonment.

As part of the proceedings, assets belonging to Cini had been frozen by the court. However, police still noticed certain property deals and cash movements, which raised suspicions that money was being funneled through his partner’s accounts.

The tip-off sparked the investigations leading to the €1 million find in Amanda Farrugia’s bank account.

Cini has also been charged with being in possession of an unlicensed firearm, as well as breaching bail conditions he had been granted against a personal guarantee.

The magistrate has ordered the freezing of the couple’s assets during the legal proceedings.

Police Inspector Lianne Bonello prosecuted while lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia appeared for the accused.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Two charged with laundering over €1 million in drug money
Court & Police

Two charged with laundering over €1 million in drug money
Matthew Agius
Gaffarena murder: Accused were in the same car as victims
Court & Police

Gaffarena murder: Accused were in the same car as victims
Matthew Agius
Jason Azzopardi files libel against Delia security man Ċensu l-Iswed
Court & Police

Jason Azzopardi files libel against Delia security man Ċensu l-Iswed
Matthew Vella
Lawyers refuse to hold sitting in crowded courtroom due to COVID-19 fears
Court & Police

Lawyers refuse to hold sitting in crowded courtroom due to COVID-19 fears
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.