menu

Man seriously injured after falling height of two storeys

A 36-year-old was seriously injured after falling from a height of two storeys in Marsaxlokk 

7 August 2020, 12:20pm
The accident occurred at 8:30am near the San Luċjan cliffs
The accident occurred at 8:30am near the San Luċjan cliffs

A 36-year-old was seriously injured after falling from a height of two storeys in Marsaxlokk on Friday morning.

The accident occurred at 8:30am near San Luċjan. 

Police said the man from Nepal suffered injuries to his legs.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where he was later certified from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Man seriously injured after falling height of two storeys
Court & Police

Man seriously injured after falling height of two storeys
David Casa gives evidence in 17 Black inquiry
Court & Police

David Casa gives evidence in 17 Black inquiry
Matthew Agius
Man who ran insurance fraud racket by crashing cars gets three years’ jail
Court & Police

Man who ran insurance fraud racket by crashing cars gets three years’ jail
Matthew Agius
Police carry out inspections in Marsa
Court & Police

Police carry out inspections in Marsa
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.