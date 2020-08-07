Man seriously injured after falling height of two storeys
A 36-year-old was seriously injured after falling from a height of two storeys in Marsaxlokk
A 36-year-old was seriously injured after falling from a height of two storeys in Marsaxlokk on Friday morning.
The accident occurred at 8:30am near San Luċjan.
Police said the man from Nepal suffered injuries to his legs.
The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where he was later certified from serious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
