Gold fraudster wanted by Maltese police arrested in France and extradited

A gold fraudster wanted in Malta was arrested by the French authorities and extradited to face justice for a crime he committed seven years ago.

Police said the man, 34, from Niger, was wanted for defrauding a gold buyer of €75,000 in 2013.

He was arrested in France on the strength of a European arrest warrant.

In October 2013, the police had arrested two men from Congo for selling fake gold to a business owner for around €75,000.

The transaction had been carried out in a Gzira hotel, with the buyer realising he had bought the fake gold after the men had left.

Two men had been arrested shortly after, while they were trying to flee the country from the Grand Harbour.

The two were charged and in August 2014, they were found guilty and imprisoned for two years and six months.

Police investigations later revealed that a third individual was involved in the case. Investigations tracked down the man in France, where he was subsequently arrested.

The man will be charged in court in the coming days.