Austrian woman’s corpse found in Gozitan waters

The lifeless body of a 43-year-old Austrian woman was found floating in the vicinities of San Blas Bay, Gozo today.

At 9:00am, police were notified of the situation. Subsequently, the Armed Forces of Malta and the Civil Protection brought the corpse to the Mgarr Port, with a medical team and an emergency doctor certifying the woman as dead.

A magisterial inquiry was opened, with magistrate Dr. Monica Vella heading it. Experts have been appointed to assist in the inquiry, with district police investigations ongoing.