Austrian woman’s corpse found in Gozitan waters

Lifeless body of 43-year-old Austrian woman found in vicinities of San Blas Bay

14 August 2020, 1:58pm

The lifeless body of a 43-year-old Austrian woman was found floating in the vicinities of San Blas Bay, Gozo today.

At 9:00am, police were notified of the situation. Subsequently, the Armed Forces of Malta and the Civil Protection brought the corpse to the Mgarr Port, with a medical team and an emergency doctor certifying the woman as dead. 

A magisterial inquiry was opened, with magistrate Dr. Monica Vella heading it.  Experts have been appointed to assist in the inquiry, with district police investigations ongoing.

