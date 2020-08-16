Malta consul in Shanghai arraigned over €500,000 cash trove at home

A political appointee to Malta’s Shanghai consulate has been charged in a Maltese court, Sunday afternoon, after a police raid on his home that discovered some €500,000 in cash.

Aldo Cutajar, brother of the Maltese civil service chief Mario Cutajar, was charged with money laundering.

Cutajar was remanded in custody after being arraigned in court on Sunday and accused of money laundering charges. The police told the court that some €500,000 in cash had been found during a raid on his home on Saturday and there were between $300,000 and $400,000 in an account in his name in Dubai.

Cutajar's wife, Isabel, was also charged with the same offences. Both pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli turned down a request for bail.

Cutajar was appointed consul to Shanghai in March 2018, succeeding Sai Mizzi, the wife of former minister Konrad Mizzi.

Inspector Lianne Bonello prosecuted. Lawyer Roberta Bonello appeared for the accused.

READ ALSO: Opposition calls for inquiry into disgraced Malta consul’s appointment despite interdiction