Customs discovers €23,000 in undeclared cash at Malta International Airport

17 August 2020, 10:39am
by MaltaToday Staff

Customs officials have discovered €23,000 in undeclared cash at the Malta International Airport.

Customs said that during a routine screening of passengers by the Anti-Money Laundering Team together with the Customs K9 Unit at the airport's departures lounge, two passengers were selected to undergo a currency check after K9 Peter indicated a large amount of cash on by both passengers. Both were en-route to Istanbul.

Following routine questioning, the passengers were escorted to the Customs Office. A subsequent search of both passengers and their personal belongings resulted in the discovery of €11,875 and €11,340.

The passengers were fined in accordance with legislation and agreed to sign an out-of-court settlement agreement.

By law, any cash or signed cheques with a minimum value of €10,000 must be declared to Customs when travelling to, through and from Malta, as well as other EU countries.

