menu

Lifeless body found by police in the shaft of former Buġibba hostel

A man has been found dead in the shaft of the former La Paloma Hotel in Bugibba 

maltatoday
17 August 2020, 5:54pm
by MaltaToday Staff
A raid was carried out in the hostel in August 2019
A raid was carried out in the hostel in August 2019

A man has been found dead in the shaft of the former La Paloma Hotel in Buġibba. 

Police officers are on the scene investigating the cause leading to the fatal incident. 

The man’s lifeless body is being lifted with the help of the Civil Protection Department. 

It has been reported that the deceased was a resident of the building and is a migrant. 

In August 2019, over 100 people had been evicted from the rundown hotel during a raid by immigration police and members of the Rapid Intervention Unit. 

Migrant tenants were found to be living in the cramped and squalid conditions. 

More details to follow.  

More in Court & Police
Lifeless body found by police in the shaft of former Buġibba hostel
Court & Police

Lifeless body found by police in the shaft of former Buġibba hostel
MaltaToday Staff
Customs discovers €23,000 in undeclared cash at Malta International Airport
Court & Police

Customs discovers €23,000 in undeclared cash at Malta International Airport
MaltaToday Staff
Malta consul in Shanghai arraigned over €500,000 cash trove at home
Court & Police

Malta consul in Shanghai arraigned over €500,000 cash trove at home
Matthew Agius
Polish lawyer gets 18 months’ jail for harassing partners of law firm that employed him
Court & Police

Polish lawyer gets 18 months’ jail for harassing partners of law firm that employed him
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.