Lifeless body found by police in the shaft of former Buġibba hostel

A man has been found dead in the shaft of the former La Paloma Hotel in Buġibba.

Police officers are on the scene investigating the cause leading to the fatal incident.

The man’s lifeless body is being lifted with the help of the Civil Protection Department.

It has been reported that the deceased was a resident of the building and is a migrant.

In August 2019, over 100 people had been evicted from the rundown hotel during a raid by immigration police and members of the Rapid Intervention Unit.

Migrant tenants were found to be living in the cramped and squalid conditions.

More details to follow.