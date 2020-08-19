Man seriously injured in fight on Gozo Channel ferry

A 56-year-old was seriously injured during a fight on the Gozo Channel ferry.

The incident took place on Tuesday at around 6pm.

Police said an argument had broken out between a 56-year-old man from Mellieha and a 33-year-old man from the Netherlands who resides in Luqa.

The victim was taken to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

The 33-year-old is currently in police custody while an investigation takes place.