Two injured in motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist and a pillion rider were seriously injured in a traffic accident on Wednesday in Naxxar.

The accident took place at 6:30am in Triq is-Salina.

Police said that a 23-year-old motorcyclist from Nepal residing in Msida was riding a Yamaha motorcycle when for reasons unknown he crashed into a barrier. A 26-year-old woman also from Nepal was also seriously injured.

An ambulance took the victims to Mater Dei hospital for further treatment where it was later certified they were suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.