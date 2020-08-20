Man grievously injured after falling down three storey well

A 54-year-old French man has been grievously injured after falling down a dry well in Isla.

Police said that around 10:00 am on Thursday their assistance was requested in Triq San Filippu, Isla.

Preliminary investigations showed that the man had fallen a height of three storeys down a dry well.

A medical team was called onsite and took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.