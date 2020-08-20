menu

Man grievously injured after falling down three storey well

Man hospitalised after falling down well in Isla 

karl_azzopardi
20 August 2020, 12:59pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 54-year-old French man has been grievously injured after falling down a dry well in Isla. 

Police said that around 10:00 am on Thursday their assistance was requested in Triq San Filippu, Isla. 

Preliminary investigations showed that the man had fallen a height of three storeys down a dry well. 

A medical team was called onsite and took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
