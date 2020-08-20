menu

Man seriously injured after being hit by car in Gozo

A 35-year-old was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Thursday morning

20 August 2020, 1:30pm
The accident took place at around 10:30am in Triq l-Imġarr, Xewkija
A 35-year-old was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Gozo.

The accident took place at around 10:30am in Triq l-Imġarr, Xewkija.

Police said the Hungarian had been run over by a Suzuki Swift driven by a 23-year-old from Hal Ghaxaq.

The victim was taken to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

An investigation is ongoing. 

