Man seriously injured after being hit by car in Gozo
A 35-year-old was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Thursday morning
A 35-year-old was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Gozo.
The accident took place at around 10:30am in Triq l-Imġarr, Xewkija.
Police said the Hungarian had been run over by a Suzuki Swift driven by a 23-year-old from Hal Ghaxaq.
The victim was taken to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
