Coast road accident leaves motorcyclist grievously injured

A 50-year-old Hungarian man who resides in St Paul’s Bay has been seriously injured after crashing with his motorcycle on Sunday morning.

The incident happened on the Naxxar coast road at around 9:55 am.

Police said that the man, who was driving a Honda motorcycle lost control of his vehicle for an unknown reason, before crashing into barricades.

An ambulance was called onsite to take the injured man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo has launched an inquiry into the case, and has instructed several experts to assist her.

Police investigations are ongoing.