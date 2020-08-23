menu

Coast road accident leaves motorcyclist grievously injured

Man injured after losing control of his Honda motorcycle on the Naxxar coast road

karl_azzopardi
23 August 2020, 12:28pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Credit: Malta Police

A 50-year-old Hungarian man who resides in St Paul’s Bay has been seriously injured after crashing with his motorcycle on Sunday morning.

The incident happened on the Naxxar coast road at around 9:55 am.

Police said that the man, who was driving a Honda motorcycle lost control of his vehicle for an unknown reason, before crashing into barricades.

An ambulance was called onsite to take the injured man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo has launched an inquiry into the case, and has instructed several experts to assist her.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
