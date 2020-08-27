[LIVE] Caruana Galizia assassination: Yorgen Fenech's lawyers cross-examine lead investigator

The compilation of evidence against businessman Yorgen Fenechm who stands accused of masterminding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, continues

In a previous sitting, the Tumas Group family doctor Dr Adrian Vella testified that he served as a go-between for former Malta prime minister Joseph Muscat’s chief of tsaff Keith Schembri and Yorgen Fenech while the latter was being investigated in connection with the murder of Caruana Galizia.

Vella told the court that he had gone to Schembri's house in Mellieha at Fenech’s request and collected some papers from Schembri. The papers are believed to be a plan for Fenech to pin Caruana Galizia’s murder on former economy minister Chris Cardona.

READ MORE: Yorgen Fenech told family doctor: ‘If I go down, everyone takes the fall’

The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder. Theuma, who had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others, was given a presidential pardon to tell all last year.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is hearing the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca.

The prosecution is being led by inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra, assisted by the Attorney General.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.