[LIVE] Caruana Galizia assassination: Yorgen Fenech's lawyers cross-examine lead investigator
FOLLOW LIVE at 10am • Compilation of evidence against businessman Yorgen Fenech, accused of masterminding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia
The compilation of evidence against businessman Yorgen Fenechm who stands accused of masterminding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, continues
In a previous sitting, the Tumas Group family doctor Dr Adrian Vella testified that he served as a go-between for former Malta prime minister Joseph Muscat’s chief of tsaff Keith Schembri and Yorgen Fenech while the latter was being investigated in connection with the murder of Caruana Galizia.
Vella told the court that he had gone to Schembri's house in Mellieha at Fenech’s request and collected some papers from Schembri. The papers are believed to be a plan for Fenech to pin Caruana Galizia’s murder on former economy minister Chris Cardona.
READ MORE: Yorgen Fenech told family doctor: ‘If I go down, everyone takes the fall’
The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder. Theuma, who had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others, was given a presidential pardon to tell all last year.
Magistrate Rachel Montebello is hearing the compilation of evidence against Fenech.
The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca.
The prosecution is being led by inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra, assisted by the Attorney General.
Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.
Arnaud says he did not send for Lawrence Cutajar. The court disallows a question about whether the police planned to send for him at a later stage. Matthew Vella
Arnaud says the police, namely the Economic Crimes Unit headed by Nicholas Vella, had taken Brincat’s mobile phone. Matthew Vella
But for Keith Schembri, only Arnaud and Zahra had gone. “This was because of the time of the visit,” Arnaud says.
Here’s that story: First glimpse of Keith Schembri since resignation, speaks to press before going to court. Matthew Vella
Arnaud says the last time he spoke to him was when he testified. “I had asked him if he had anything to add to what he had said. He had replied in the negative but that he would contact his lawyer and see if there was anything to add.”
Camilleri spoke too the police, released two statements, and was not arrested.
“Camilleri said he did not know Keith Schembri and that he had never met Yorgen Fenech,” Arnaud says.
Camilleri was not played any recordings during his questioning. He was not arraigned. Matthew Vella
“Based on that information, Vella was arrested,” Arnaud says. “Vella confirmed that he passed on Schembri's documents to Fenech, but he did not see the contents. They were just papers.” Matthew Vella
The first was on the 26th November 2019 when he was arrested at 7:15am in connection to the murder. He was held in custody until midnight on 28th November 2019. Schembri was put on police bail until the next morning at 10am.
Police took three statements from Schembri: The first was two hours long. The second was 50 minutes long. The third lasted 40 minutes. Matthew Vella