[LIVE] Caruana Galizia assassination: Yorgen Fenech's lawyers cross-examine lead investigator

FOLLOW LIVE at 10am • Compilation of evidence against businessman Yorgen Fenech, accused of masterminding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia

matthew_agius
27 August 2020, 9:46am
by Matthew Agius
Yorgen Fenech
Yorgen Fenech
14:13 In a later statement to the police, Fenech had gone into more details, Zahra says. Kurt Sansone
14:13 Zahra continues to recount what Fenech told police in November. “Fenech had said that when he returned from abroad Theuma told him that he had spoken to people who would do it [the murder] and they would have to pay €120,000 for it. But asked whether this €120,000 was paid, Fenech had refused to confirm or deny,” Zahra says. Kurt Sansone
14:09 Zahra says that Fenech spoke of a dinner at his Żebbuġ residence where the plan to murder Caruana Galizia was discussed. Fenech had claimed that both Theuma and Schembri were present and days later Theuma had started reaching out to criminals who could assist in the assassination. Kurt Sansone
14:07 Fenech also claimed during interrogation that Schembri would go almost every day to Fenech and say that Daphne Caruana Galizia needed to be killed. But Fenech denied ever actively seeking out someone to do this, Zahra continues. Kurt Sansone
14:06 Zahra says Fenech claimed that Schembri would pass on information to him… tipping him off about phone taps on his and Melvin Theuma’s phones. Kurt Sansone
14:04 QUICK RECAP: Inspector Kurt Zahra is testifying on the statements that Yorgen Fenech had given police during his arrest back in November last year. Fenech had his request for a pardon turned down at the time and police found discrepancies between what he was telling them and information at hand. Kurt Sansone
14:02 Zahra says that when the police asked Fenech how the plan started, he told them that Keith Schembri wanted to get rid of Caruana Galizia as she was a lot of trouble. Schembri allegedly said so directly and indirectly that she had to be killed. Kurt Sansone
14:00 According to Fenech’s statement to the police, the ex-prime minister had told him that a raid was going to happen on Melvin Theuma around the beginning of summer. But Zahra adds that as far as he is aware, no raids were planned for that period. Kurt Sansone
13:59 Zahra continues that Fenech had told police he had spoken twice to former prime minister Joseph Muscat – once at Castille where he was asked about Melvin Theuma and a second time at Girgenti. Kurt Sansone
13:58 Zahra says that Fenech had explained to the police that the plan was hatched by Keith Schembri, who approached him to get Caruana Galizia murdered. “There were three persons who knew this after the murder… Joseph Muscat, Adrian Vella and Johann Cremona,” Zahra testifies about what Fenech had told investigators. Kurt Sansone
13:56 The court orders him to sit down. Kurt Sansone
13:55 Mercieca stands up and shouts: “This is not true.” Kurt Sansone
13:55 Zahra: “Yorgen Fenech did not at any point deny his involvement in the plan of this murder.” Kurt Sansone
13:54 Zahra says Fenech’s lawyers had objected to his interrogation, arguing that the written refusal of a proklama was not there and that Arnaud should not be present. Zahra adds that Arnaud did not participate in the first interrogation. It was conducted by Zahra and a police sergeant. Kurt Sansone
13:53 Investigations revealed that discrepancies emerged between what Fenech had said and the information already at hand to the police, Zahra says. Kurt Sansone
13:51 Zahra is testifying about Fenech's statements, which were released after his requests for a pardon were denied. Zahra says Theuma had released his statements audio-visually, but Fenech had refused to do so. Zahra says that Fenech was verbally informed that his second request for a pardon was refused. Kurt Sansone
13:50 He is explaining the phases of the criminal investigation into the homicide of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Zahra says the first phase was the arrest of the Degiorgios and Muscat, second was the arrest of Melvin Theuma and Yorgen Fenech and the third phase is currently underway. Kurt Sansone
13:43 We’re back in the courtroom. The sitting has resumed and Inspector Kurt Zahra takes the witness stand. Kurt Sansone
13:03 The court suspends the sitting for 30 minutes. Afterwards Inspector Kurt Zahra will testify. Kurt Sansone
13:01 Arnaud offers to obscure the non-relevant parts and make a copy for the defence. Kurt Sansone
13:00 The document however contains more information which he didn't testify about, Arnaud says. Kurt Sansone
12:59 Mercieca insists that Arnaud present a document he had looked at during his deposition. Kurt Sansone
12:58 The defence lawyers confer with their client. Kurt Sansone
12:58 Arnaud explains that the newest recordings contain 12 voice recordings, which are different to those in the box that was given to them by Theuma. “These are between Melvin Theuma and Johann Cremona, and Kenneth Camilleri.” Kurt Sansone
12:56 The inspector excludes this possibility insofar as he is aware. “I am not aware of any other tapes,” he says. Kurt Sansone
12:55 Mercieca: “Have more hidden tapes emerged and not been exhibited?” Kurt Sansone
12:55 He presents a 5-page document of points taken from the last sitting. Mercieca has more questions for the inspector. Kurt Sansone
12:48 Arnaud's cross-examination is suspended. Kurt Sansone
12:48 Mercieca highlights the fact that Theuma was subsequently pardoned. Kurt Sansone
12:47 Arnaud says it is not possible for him to know. But he points out that sufficient evidence was found to prosecute Theuma. Kurt Sansone
12:46 Mercieca: “What if I were to tell you that Theuma, knowing of the upcoming raid, had hidden more tapes?” Kurt Sansone
12:44 Arnaud says that he himself had reported these leaks to the magistrate inquiring into the leaks. However, he explains that he is not investigating the leaks himself. Arnaud says he had spoken to his people in the task force and expressed his dismay over the leaks. Kurt Sansone
12:43 Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca alleges that this morning there were leaks from Fenech’s phone on the media. Ostensibly, the reference is to a story that appeared on the MaltaToday news portal on WhatsApp exchanges between Fenech and Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia. Kurt Sansone
12:38 Arnaud insist he has no access to the inquiry and obtained the data through an application filed to the inquiring magistrate. Kurt Sansone
12:36 The task force which has a separate office, could have made more copies of the data, explains Arnaud. It is not his team and he doesn't know, he says. Kurt Sansone
12:35 Arnaud is being asked about who has copies of the data. The explanation he gives is complex and leads nowhere, says the defence. Kurt Sansone
12:32 “The task force has a copy of the extraction of every device,” Arnaud says. He has access to this copy and can say when it was made. He explains that Fenech's mobile is in the acts of the murder inquiry. Kurt Sansone
12:28 Arnaud says that he had seen the same eight recordings as the defence. Due to the technical error, he had requested the re-extraction of the data. Arnaud says the task force is trying to find out if there are any voice recordings which the police didn't know about. “I didn't speak to the court expert,” Arnaud says. Kurt Sansone
12:25 Inspector Arnaud who is back on the witness stand, is asked whether there was further evidence in the tapes not found by the prosecution. The defence alleges that two voice files – Voice 6 and Voice 10 – are missing. Kurt Sansone
12:22 The court hears that after seizing the apparatus, the police examined its contents. The police exhibited the entire contents of Melvin's box. Later, other devices were seized, including from Theuma's family members and these are being investigated. Kurt Sansone
12:17 The inspector insists that the prosecution decides and invites the defence to indicate what exculpatory evidence they are referring to so he can exhibit it too. Kurt Sansone
12:16 The inspector will consult with the AG regarding data and sensitive information relating to unrelated third parties. The defence argues that if there is evidence that could exculpate Fenech it must be submitted. The court orders that this line of questioning is to stop. Kurt Sansone
12:04 The court is informed that the last sitting of this renvoi is on Monday, after which the acts are to be returned to the Attorney General. Mercieca tries to insinuate that this means that the data must be exhibited by Monday, but is stopped by the court. Kurt Sansone
12:01 Before this, Arnaud continues and dictates a note to the court: “The relevant content was not exhibited yet because the prosecution was not aware of the existence of more relevant data on other devices when the hard drive was exhibited. After becoming aware of this, the prosecution had continued with its investigation and had requested the court that it not exhibit the evidence at this stage so as not to prejudice the investigation.” Kurt Sansone
11:55 The parte civile wants to make its own statement to the court. Kurt Sansone
11:55 Arnaud’s cross-examination is suspended. He steps off the witness stand and goes to the prosecution side. Kurt Sansone
11:54 Arnaud says the investigation is underway and in the coming weeks, the rest of the digital content related to this case, seized by the police from Melvin Theuma and his relatives, will be exhibited together with all the data seized from Yorgen Fenech. Kurt Sansone
11:52 Mercieca notes to the court that it is clear that the prosecution has total visibility over the contents of the magisterial inquiry and evidence and that the defence is being left in the dark about, “leading to the prosecution being the one deciding what should be exhibited and what should be hidden”. Kurt Sansone
11:51 The inspector explains that because they are being investigated, they would be exhibited and disclosure will be given. The court adds that disclosure applies to what would be exhibited in court. Kurt Sansone
11:47 The defence argues that the inspector had filed an application in which he asked to exhibit the hard drive from the inquiry in the compilation of evidence. Kurt Sansone
11:46 The court makes it very clear that the inspector cannot answer questions which would reveal what is in the inquiry. Kurt Sansone
11:45 Mercieca asks whether there could be information and messages from Melvin Theuma on these phones. The inspector protests that he is not prepared for these questions, but says that he would happily bring the information at the next sitting. The defence says that these mobile phones contain information which could help Yorgen Fenech and which the police are keeping hidden. Kurt Sansone
11:43 Arnaud: “The police had taken several other electronic devices.” Kurt Sansone
11:42 Mercieca: “What if I were to tell you that Theuma has more than 4 mobile phones?” Kurt Sansone
11:42 Mercieca confers with fellow defence lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran before making his next question. Kurt Sansone
11:41 The inspector says that there were three mobile phones in Melvin Theuma’s box, which means that in total four phones were taken by the police from the man. Kurt Sansone
11:40 Arnaud: “I don't even want to answer this question... isn't it obvious that I'm not?” Kurt Sansone
11:39 Mercieca: “You aren't hiding anything, right?” Kurt Sansone
11:38 Mercieca alleges that the inspector is giving confusing testimony. Kurt Sansone
11:38 Arnaud had not been present when Theuma's box of recordings was found, but was present when it was opened in court. Kurt Sansone
11:38 Arnaud says he had spoken to Theuma about the case for the first time on 19 November 2019, but had spoken to him informally on the day of his arrest. Theuma had wanted to speak about the case but the inspector had told him to speak only with his lawyer present, he explains. Kurt Sansone
11:34 The questioning goes back to former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar. “I didn't feel it was my duty to investigate Cutajar,” Arnaud says. The defence lawyer interjects: “Are you trying to cover for Lawrence Cutajar?” Arnaud replies confidently: “Absoltuely not and I have no reason to.” Kurt Sansone
11:30 Arnaud: “No, I am not his friend, but it is in my interest as an investigator to find out what led to what happened.” Kurt Sansone
11:29 Mercieca: “Are you his friend?” Kurt Sansone
11:29 Arnaud says that the last time he spoke to Theuma was on 4 June and the conversation lasted one hour 15 minutes. “I also went to see him in hospital,” he adds. Kurt Sansone
11:27 “There were no off the record chats with Melvin Theuma about the investigation. Whenever we needed to speak about the case we went into the interrogation room,” the inspector says. Kurt Sansone
11:26 Arnaud replies that he doesn't know who is investigating Cutajar and insists it is normal that he is not informed. This is normal police practise, he adds. Kurt Sansone
11:25 Mercieca: “Now you have the information that the [former] police commissioner spoke to Ġojja about how to testify, who did you pass it on to?” Kurt Sansone
11:24 Mercieca keeps up the pressure with his quick-fire questioning. Kurt Sansone
11:24 Arnaud: “Assistant Commissioner Antoine Casha and the Police Commissioner.” Kurt Sansone
11:23 Mercieca: “Who are they?” Kurt Sansone
11:23 Arnaud is asked who is investigating, but he doesn't know. “My superiors told me,” explains Arnaud. “This question can be posed to my superiors,” says the inspector. Kurt Sansone
11:22 The police are still investigating whether there were any bribes linked to the pardon given to Melvin Theuma. Kurt Sansone
11:21 Mercieca suggests that Cutajar took bribes for several related issues. Kurt Sansone
11:21 The inspector says he hadn't spoken to Ġojja about his friendship with Cutajar. This was because he wasn't aware of it at the time. “Now it is emerging that Ġojja and Cutajar had a long friendship,” confirms the witness. Kurt Sansone
11:20 Magistrate: “The disclosure is not given in cross examination, it is requested and the court decides. If there are questions which could compromise the investigation, the court will not allow them.” Kurt Sansone
11:19 The inspector says this line of questioning will harm the investigation. Mercieca argues that the defence has not yet been given full disclosure. Kurt Sansone
11:18 Did the inspector investigate the ties between Ġojja and Mario Tonna? Kurt Sansone
11:16 The inspector cites the ongoing investigation. Kurt Sansone
11:10 Mercieca asks why after the emergence of this shocking information, the police had not sent for him. Matthew Vella
11:09 Mercieca claims that after Brincat testified, Lawrence Cutajar had spoken to him. Arnaud confirms, but is reluctant, due to to ongoing investigations.
Arnaud says he did not send for Lawrence Cutajar. The court disallows a question about whether the police planned to send for him at a later stage. Matthew Vella
11:06 Did the police ask him if he had a new mobile phone when they last saw him? Mercieca asks. No, Arnaud replies. Matthew Vella
11:06 Questioning turns to Edgar Brincat ‘il-Gojja’, a confidant of Melvin Theuma and known in crime circles, who happened to have the ear of none other than the Commissioner of Police, Lawrence Cutajar. Brincat was questioned by Arnaud on 15 June 2020, just before his testimony; he had been arrested twice but he remained silent. Cutajar was not present for the questioning, although he was present in the building that day.
Arnaud says the police, namely the Economic Crimes Unit headed by Nicholas Vella, had taken Brincat’s mobile phone. Matthew Vella
11:01 Vella was arrested by three or four officers (Arnaud premises Vella’s claim about a “regiment” of officers arresting him).
But for Keith Schembri, only Arnaud and Zahra had gone. “This was because of the time of the visit,” Arnaud says.
Here’s that story: First glimpse of Keith Schembri since resignation, speaks to press before going to court. Matthew Vella
10:55 Police took 4 statements from Fenech family doctor Adrian Vella. Arnaud says he had not spoken to Vella since his questioning. He did speak to Vella’s lawyer however. Matthew Vella
10:55 Arnaud recalls phone records of conversations between Camilleri and middleman Melvin Theuma, one of them saying “Let’s meet in Valletta at Johann Cremona’s.” (Cremona is a business partner of Yorgen Fenech). Matthew Vella
10:53 Again... the police did not take Camilleri’s phone. Matthew Vella
10:53 Questions turn to Kenneth Camilleri, the Security Service detail at the OPM who was a go-between of sorts for Keith Schembri.
Arnaud says the last time he spoke to him was when he testified. “I had asked him if he had anything to add to what he had said. He had replied in the negative but that he would contact his lawyer and see if there was anything to add.”
Camilleri spoke too the police, released two statements, and was not arrested.
“Camilleri said he did not know Keith Schembri and that he had never met Yorgen Fenech,” Arnaud says.
Camilleri was not played any recordings during his questioning. He was not arraigned. Matthew Vella
10:50 Mercieca says that two witnesses had said that Schembri passed on the letters - Fenech and Vella. He asks why nobody was arrested in connection with this. Arnaud says Fenech said that two documents went from Schembri to Vella to Fenech.
“Based on that information, Vella was arrested,” Arnaud says. “Vella confirmed that he passed on Schembri's documents to Fenech, but he did not see the contents. They were just papers.” Matthew Vella
10:48 Arnaud never asked how many phones Vella had. He says he only found out about Vella’s relationship with Schembri after speaking to Vella. Vella had said that he would go drink whiskey at Schembri’s house on occasion. “Fenech told police that he went to the United States with Keith Schembri and Vella,” Mercieca says. “It could be that he mentioned it,” Arnaud replies. Matthew Vella
10:45 Mercieca asks again to see Arnaud’s notes. It is possibly a tactic to confuse the witness. The court is not happy with this and says the inspector will exhibit them at the end of his testimony. Matthew Vella
10:44 Arnaud tells defence that police did not take Vella’s mobile phone at the time of his arrest. “I did not know he was speaking to Schembri at the time; we went after Vella after Yorgen Fenech said he acted as a messenger for Schembri,” he goes on. Matthew Vella
10:43 Questioning turns to the arrest of the Fenechs’ family doctor Adrian Vella. Matthew Vella
10:40 Three statements were taken from Schembri, Arnaud explains.
The first was on the 26th November 2019 when he was arrested at 7:15am in connection to the murder. He was held in custody until midnight on 28th November 2019. Schembri was put on police bail until the next morning at 10am.
Police took three statements from Schembri: The first was two hours long. The second was 50 minutes long. The third lasted 40 minutes. Matthew Vella
10:32 Keith Schembri was arrested twice, Arnaud says. Questioned under arrest, not ‘sent for’. Matthew Vella
10:31 Mercieca says he sees Arnaud writing and reading notes, which he duly points out to the court, asking him to exhibit them. The court says it hadn’t seen him read from the notes. Inspector Arnaud says he is taking notes but not reading from them. Matthew Vella
10:31 Melvin Theuma’s arrest is a separate inquiry, Arnaud explains. The inquiry was started by Inspector Nicholas Vella under Magistrate Gabriella Vella, while Magistrate Neville Camilleri is conducting the inquiry into the murder of Caruana Galizia. Matthew Vella
10:26 Mercieca asks if the 4 Europol officers lifted evidence from the scene. “It was collected by the (Maltese) forensics team and passed on to Europol.” Matthew Vella
10:24 The magistrate stops a request to name the members of the team, as there are court experts involved. Matthew Vella
10:22 Another three officers work in Kurt Zahra’s office. Arnaud says that at the time of middleman Melvin Theuma’s arrest, six officers were at hand. Arnaud reads out the names of his officers to the court. “Who would liaise with Europol?” asks Mercieca. “I cannot say and I will explain,” Arnaud says. “The Europol liaison team were divided into court experts and those who help us with police work. It depends on who is on duty at the time.” Matthew Vella
10:16 Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca asks Arnaud how many people are in his investigative team. The inspector replies that around 15 people are in the homicide squad and in his office are 4 people, three on duty at any time. Matthew Vella
10:15 Inspector Keith Arnaud takes the stand for his cross-examination to continue. Matthew Vella
10:12 Magistrate Rachel Montebello enters the courtroom and the sitting begins. Matthew Vella
10:11 All the courtroom players have assembled. We are waiting for the magistrate to emerge from chambers. Matthew Vella
10:04 We are in a different, larger, courtroom than last time, after the last sitting was affected by social distancing complaints. Matthew Vella
10:01 Yorgen Fenech has just been ushered into the courtroom under incredibly tight security. Armed guards stand every 5 metres in the corridors outside the hall Matthew Vella

The compilation of evidence against businessman Yorgen Fenechm who stands accused of masterminding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, continues

In a previous sitting, the Tumas Group family doctor Dr Adrian Vella testified that he served as a go-between for former Malta prime minister Joseph Muscat’s chief of tsaff Keith Schembri and Yorgen Fenech while the latter was being investigated in connection with the murder of Caruana Galizia.

Vella told the court that he had gone to Schembri's house in Mellieha at Fenech’s request and collected some papers from Schembri. The papers are believed to be a plan for Fenech to pin Caruana Galizia’s murder on former economy minister Chris Cardona.

READ MORE: Yorgen Fenech told family doctor: ‘If I go down, everyone takes the fall’

The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder. Theuma, who had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others, was given a presidential pardon to tell all last year.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is hearing the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca.

The prosecution is being led by inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra, assisted by the Attorney General.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.

[LIVE] Caruana Galizia assassination: Yorgen Fenech's lawyers cross-examine lead investigator
