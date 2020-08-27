Caruana Galizia assassination: Yorgen Fenech told police Keith Schembri paid €80,000 for murder

Yorgen Fenech’s claims to the police, according to the testimony of Inspector Kurt Zahra:

Keith Schembri hatched the plan to murder Daphne Caruana Galizia

The former chief of staff in the Office of the Prime Minister had discussed the murder with Yorgen Fenech and Melvin Theuma during a dinner at Fenech’s Żebbuġ residence

Schembri had been pestering Fenech to go ahead with the murder plan: “Mexxi, mexxi, mexxi.”

Keith Schembri allegedly paid €80,000 for the murder

After the assassination three people knew of Schembri’s involvement: former PM Joseph Muscat, family doctor Adrian Vella and Fenech business associate Johann Cremona

Keith Schembri wanted Daphne Caruana Galizia dead and had also paid €80,000 to get the murder done, according to what Yorgen Fenech told police during interrogation.

The murder plan had allegedly also been discussed over dinner at Fenech's Żebbuġ ranch between Schembri, pardoned middleman Melvin Theuma and Fenech himself.

The explosive details emerged in court today in the compilation of evidence against Fenech, who stands accused of masterminding the assassination.

Inspector Kurt Zahra was testifying about claims made by Fenech when he was arrested by police in November last year. Not all the information given by Fenech could be corroborated and the information was volunteered after the businessman was refused a presidential pardon.

According to Zahra's testimony, Fenech claimed that after the murder there were at least three other people who knew about Schembri's involvement - former prime minister Joseph Muscat, Fenech's and Schembri's personal doctor, Adrian Vella, and Fenech's business associate Johann Cremona.

Zahra also confirmed that mobile chats were exchanged between Muscat and Fenech, with the former PM inviting the Tumas Group magnate for his birthday bash at Girgenti at the start of 2019. Muscat has always insisted that the secret service had told him to maintain normal communication and relations with Fenech, despite having been flagged as a possible suspect in the assassination.

Schembri was arrested late last year and interrogated by the police after his name was mentioned by Fenech. However, he was released and no charges have been filed against him.

In his testimony, Zahra said Fenech had also claimed to the police that he felt threatened by Melvin Theuma. The court heard how Fenech told police that he once spotted Theuma near his children's school and on another occasion Theuma placed a gun on the table while the two were having a discussion.

However, Inspector Zahra said at no point during the investigation did it emerge that Fenech tried to stop the murder.

The inspector said that Fenech had corrected the police when it was suggested to him that the murder was commissioned for €150,000. Fenech had told police the initial price tag was €120,000 but later went up to €150,000.

Uncollected mobile phone

Earlier in the sitting, Inspector Keith Arnaud testified how police did not collect the mobile phone of Adrian Vella, a medical doctor, who acted as a messenger between Fenech and Schembri while the former was in police custody.

Arnaud, the lead investigator in the Caruana Galizia murder investigation, was being cross-examined by Fenech’s defence.

Vella was the personal doctor of both Fenech and Schembri. Vella was arrested last year after Fenech told police during interrogation that the doctor had passed on a message from Schembri.

Arnaud says police did not seize the doctor's phone. "He told us that he got a paper from Keith Schembri and passed to Yorgen Fenech. That is what Yorgen Fenech told us. The doctor’s mobile had nothing linked to that paper," Arnaud said.

When asked if he knew the doctor that night had contacted Keith Schembri, the inspector said he did not. "At the time we didn’t know. I only got to know some three weeks later," Arnaud said, adding that he did not know Vella was also Schembri's personal doctor as well.

Arnaud said Schembri and Vella were arrested on the basis "of what Yorgen Fenech told us". It happened on the night Fenech's pardon request was denied, he added.

Arnaud explained that a police team went to arrest the doctor. Then as officers began to interrogate Vella, they turned their sights on Schembri. The doctor told them about the paper. Police arrested Schembri around 6am.

Vella's testimony in previous sitting

In a previous sitting, the Tumas Group family doctor Dr Adrian Vella testified that he served as a go-between for former Malta prime minister Joseph Muscat’s chief of tsaff Keith Schembri and Yorgen Fenech while the latter was being investigated in connection with the murder of Caruana Galizia.

Vella had told the court that he had gone to Schembri's house in Mellieha at Fenech’s request and collected some papers from Schembri. The papers are believed to be a plan for Fenech to pin Caruana Galizia’s murder on former economy minister Chris Cardona.

The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder. Theuma, who had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others, was given a presidential pardon to tell all last year.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is hearing the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca.

The prosecution is being led by inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra, assisted by the Attorney General.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.