Third suspect in Sliema murder escaped from Malta, police issue European arrest warrant

The third suspect in the Sliema double murder has escaped from the country, the police have said.

Police have issued a European arrest warrant for the suspect, who allegedly escaped to a country in the Schengen area.

On Friday morning, the second suspect involved in the murder, 36-year-old North Macedonian national, Viktor Dragomanski.

He was the second man to be charged with the murder after the police yesterday arraigned Daniel Muka, 25, an Albanian national who was out on bail for having been involved in a violent hold-up three years ago.

Inspector James Grech and Inspector Colin Sheldon arraigned the 36-year-old.

Inspector Grech said the police had CCTV footage of three people from the night of the murder.

Muka had pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody.

Muka was identified from CCTV footage obtained by the police, and was later apprehended after he failed to sign a bail book on 24 August. Muka is already charged with an armed hold-up and the attempted murder of police officers during a daring robbery on a jewellery store in Sliema.

Chris Pandolfino, 58, and Ivor Maciejowski, 30 were murdered at their Sliema home in Locker Street on Tuesday 18 August.

