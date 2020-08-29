Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gozo road accident

A 51 year-old Italian man was treated in hospital after he was involved in a traffic accident in Gozo last night.

It was at around 12:15am that the police were informed that their assistance was required in Triq ix-Xlendi, in Munxar. Officers were told that the Italian man had lost control of his Ducati motorcycle and fallen off it, with both motorcycle and rider tumbling into a parked Toyota Starlet.

The man was taken to the Gozo General Hospital by ambulance and was later certified as having been seriously injured.

Magistrate Simone Grech is holding an inquiry into the incident.