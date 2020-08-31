menu

[LIVE] Caruana Galizia murder compilation: Yorgen Fenech's wife claims to have received phone call from husband's seized mobile phone

Follow us live for another session in the compilation of evidence against businessman Yorgen Fenech, accused of masterminding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia 

matthew_agius
31 August 2020, 10:36am
by Matthew Agius
Daphne Caruana Galizia's sons, (from left to right) Matthew, Andrew and Paul, accompanied by lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia, entering court on Monday for the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, the man accused of masterminding their mother's murder (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
11:54 Zahra says that the mobile phone is only in the possession of the Europol experts at The Hague so the Maltese task force only has the contents of the device. He says it is absolutely not true that the parte civile has any access to the contents. Kurt Sansone
11:52 Inspector Kurt Zahra asks to make some clarifications but the court gives the prosecution till tomorrow 9am to present its reply. Kurt Sansone
11:51 Mari Fenech tells the court that at around 2:30pm, last Friday, she found a missed call from her husband's mobile phone with number 79444444. “When I tried to call back it was not in a position to respond. Soon afterwards I called my lawyers and we went to file this report,” she says. Kurt Sansone
11:49 Yorgen Fenech's wife, Mari Fenech, takes the stand to exhibit the police report she filed. Kurt Sansone
11:49 Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia says it is manifestly not the right time for this. Kurt Sansone
11:48 Mercieca says the First Hall of the Civil Court should determine whether the police, who have the evidence at hand, both in favour and against the accused, are denying Fenech access to it. The court should also determine whether this constitutes a breach of Fenech’s human rights. Kurt Sansone
11:47 Mercieca says that as a consequence of this, the accused is going to request that in the eventuality, he would request the nullity of all the proceedings at this stage as these are being carried out in a flagrant breach of his rights. The lawyer requests the court to refer the matter to the First Hall of the Civil Court in its constitutional jurisdiction. Kurt Sansone
11:45 Mercieca continues: “The fact that the prosecution and parte civile, as evidenced by Facebook posts by the parte civile, indicate that third parties have access to a raft of evidence that Fenech does not have access to, is an obstacle to the operation of the defence and a disadvantage that would be too late, even if the evidence is brought forward at a later stage, to remedy because the defence will be unable to do its job.” Kurt Sansone
11:43 The magistrate interrupts Mercieca, telling him off and saying he is taking too long and that these requests should be made by an application, not during the sitting proper. “Don't use the verbal to make submissions,” the magistrate cautions the lawyer. Kurt Sansone
11:42 The court continues to minute the defence’s arguments that the accused is being obstructed from preparing his defence when the case eventually end up in front of a jury. “This evidence will only be the fruit of work done by the prosecution and parte civile, without the defence having any control over it,” Fenech’s lawyer argues. Kurt Sansone
11:39 The court dictates a note: “The defence claims that Mari Fenech [Yorgen Fenech’s wife] received a phone call from the accused's mobile phone on Friday at 2:30pm [last Friday]. The phone had been seized by the police and is exhibited in the acts of the homicide case. The defence also explains that a police report was filed about this issue and that despite the fact that the accused had been requesting a copy of the information extracted from his own mobile phone from the date of his interrogation, not only to date had the information not been given but the parte civile has access to the content of this phone and that this content is being broadcast on the media. The defence argues that in these circumstances, where third parties are in possession of the information and it is being published, this breaches the accused’s rights under Article 6 and 39 of the Constitution.” Kurt Sansone
11:35 Mercieca asks the court to seek a constitutional remedy. Kurt Sansone
11:31 Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca asks to make submissions to rebut what happened in the last sitting when the parte civile, police and media appear to have had access to Yorgen Fenech’s mobile phone. “It appears that the data has been made available to the local media by a third party… at the same time the defence had not been given a copy of the mobile phone data,” he says. He adds this was reported to the police. Kurt Sansone
11:28 The court asks who will be testifying and is told that Inspector Kurt Zahra and Matthew Caruana Galizia will be testifying. Kurt Sansone
11:25 Magistrate Rachel Montebello enters the courtroom and the sitting begins. Kurt Sansone
11:20 The atmosphere in the courtroom seems more tense than usual. There is none of the usual jovial greetings between lawyers, press and other courtroom players. Kurt Sansone
11:19 Daphne Caruana Galizia’s three sons, Matthew, Andrew and Paul, are also present. Kurt Sansone
11:17 All the lawyers are inside the courtroom. Yorgen Fenech is here as well and his family is here in force. We are waiting for the magistrate to emerge from chambers. Kurt Sansone
10:45 Compilation proceedings are expected to start at 11am. Kurt Sansone
10:41 Fenech stands charged with masterminding the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. However, last November, after being refused a presidential pardon, Fenech told police the murder plan was hatched by Keith Schembri. Kurt Sansone
10:40 After last week's explosive testimony by police Inspector Kurt Zahra about what Yorgen Fenech had told investigators during interrogation, we are back in court for another sitting in the compilation of evidence against the businessman. Kurt Sansone
10:39 Good morning. Kurt Sansone

The compilation of evidence against businessman Yorgen Fenech accused of masterminding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia continues on Monday.

During the previous sitting, police inspector Kurt Zahra testified about what Fenech had told the police during interrogation. Fenech had implicated former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri as the mastermind of the murder. 

READ MORE: Caruana Galizia assassination: Yorgen Fenech told police Keith Schembri paid €80,000 for murder

Police inspector Kurt Zahra (blue mask) entering the law courts for another sitting in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder. Theuma, who had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others, was given a presidential pardon to tell all last year.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is hearing the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca.

The prosecution is being led by inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra, assisted by the Attorney General.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.

