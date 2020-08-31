[LIVE] Caruana Galizia murder compilation: Yorgen Fenech's wife claims to have received phone call from husband's seized mobile phone

The compilation of evidence against businessman Yorgen Fenech accused of masterminding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia continues on Monday.

During the previous sitting, police inspector Kurt Zahra testified about what Fenech had told the police during interrogation. Fenech had implicated former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri as the mastermind of the murder.

The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder. Theuma, who had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others, was given a presidential pardon to tell all last year.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is hearing the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca.

The prosecution is being led by inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra, assisted by the Attorney General.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.