[WATCH] Sliema double murder: Daniel Muka's compilation of evidence postponed to Thursday

The compilation of evidence against a man charged with the murder of Sliema couple Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski is postponed by a few days since inquiry is still ongoing 

31 August 2020, 12:39pm
by Nicole Meilak
Daniel Muka being led to court, still wearing his bloodstained jacket
The compilation of evidence against Sliema double murder suspect Daniel Muka will begin on Thursday morning.

The compilation of evidence was postponed until Thursday because an inquiry into the murder was still in progress. As a result, prosecutors could not bring forward any witnesses for today’s sitting. 

Daniel Muka, 25, had pleaded not guilty before the court during his arraignment last week. He was arraigned by inspectors James Grech and Colin Sheldon. 

Last week Muka was arrested in Floriana after police matched his fingerprints with some found at the scene of the crime. 

READ ALSO:  Police arrest ‘prime suspect’ in Sliema double murder, case considered to be theft-related

Represented by lawyers Noel Biancho and George Anthony Buttigieg, Muka is facing charges for the wilful homicide of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski and for stealing around €2,329 worth of jewellery and other items.

He was also charged with the keeping of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, used a stolen vehicle, and the theft of two-vehicle licence plates.

Muka is also a suspect in a hold-up on a Tigné Point jewellery shop three years ago. Nadine Lia, the magistrate presiding over the case, had been a witness in the Tigné Court case but was not part of the case in any legal capacity.

This was brought to the attention of the parties, but no objections were made.

READ MORE: Who is Daniel Muka, the man linked to the Sliema double murder?

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
