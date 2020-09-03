menu

No bail for seven migrants accused of being ringleaders in Marsa centre riot

Seven migrants have been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to involvement in a riot at the Marsa centre

matthew_agius
3 September 2020, 4:09pm
by Matthew Agius
File photo
File photo

Seven migrants have been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to involvement in a riot at the Marsa centre on Tuesday, during which a group of around 40 migrants revolted.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli was told how the seven men were identified as the ringleaders behind the riot.

The seven men, aged between 16 and 29, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them. Six of the accused are from Sudan while one is from Somalia.

Police Inspector Paul Camilleri told Magistrate Josette Demicoli how the accused were identified by security officers as having been the ones who first scaled an internal gate at the centre, before encouraging others to join them as they demanded the immediate release from detention.

The court refused a request for bail and the men were remanded in custody.

Lawyer Martin Fenech appeared as legal aid for the men.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
Matthew Agius
