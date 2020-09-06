Man rushed to hospital after Mqabba motorcycle incident
41-year-old grievously injured in Mqabba traffic incident
A 41-year-old man was rushed to the emergency ward after a motorcycle incident in Mqabba.
Police say the incident happened in Misraħ il-Missjoni iż-Żgħira at around 2:45 pm on Saturday.
Preliminary investigations showed that a Mitsubishi van driven by a 56-year-old from Mqabba collided with the motorcycle driven by the 41-year-old who resides in Gzira.
An ambulance was called on site which took the 41-year-old to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.
The man is suffering from grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
