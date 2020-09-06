Man rushed to hospital after Mqabba motorcycle incident

A 41-year-old man was rushed to the emergency ward after a motorcycle incident in Mqabba.

Police say the incident happened in Misraħ il-Missjoni iż-Żgħira at around 2:45 pm on Saturday.

Preliminary investigations showed that a Mitsubishi van driven by a 56-year-old from Mqabba collided with the motorcycle driven by the 41-year-old who resides in Gzira.

An ambulance was called on site which took the 41-year-old to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

The man is suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.