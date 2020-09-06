menu

Man rushed to hospital after Mqabba motorcycle incident

karl_azzopardi
6 September 2020, 10:27am
by Karl Azzopardi

A 41-year-old man was rushed to the emergency ward after a motorcycle incident in Mqabba.

Police say the incident happened in Misraħ il-Missjoni iż-Żgħira at around 2:45 pm on Saturday.

Preliminary investigations showed that a Mitsubishi van driven by a 56-year-old from Mqabba collided with the motorcycle driven by the 41-year-old who resides in Gzira.

An ambulance was called on site which took the 41-year-old to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

The man is suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
