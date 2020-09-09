Five arrested after police find two kilos of cocaine

Five people were arrested after two kilos of cocaine were unearthed, the police has said.

Police said that a 30-year-old woman from Zurrieq, a 30-year-old man from Zurrieq, , a 22-year-old Russian woman who resides in Mosta, a 36-year-old man who resides in Mosta and a 29-year-old who lives in Mosta were arrested over the possession and trafficking of the substance suspected of being cocaine.

Police said the drug ring had connections with international criminal organizations.

Arrests were carried out after days of surveillance.

During a search at one of the Mosta residences, packets containing heroin and cash were found. Police said the heroin was not intended for personal use.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud has been informed of the case and has instructed several experts to assist him with the inquiry.

Police investigations remain ongoing.