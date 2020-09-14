menu

Two hospitalised after traffic accident in Paola

Two persons were hospitalised following a traffic accident in Paola on Sunday evening

14 September 2020, 8:25am
The two were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment
Two persons were hospitalised following a traffic accident in Paola on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred at 5pm in Triq Duminku Mintoff.

Police said that a collision had taken place between a Nissan GT-4 driven by a 34-year-old man from Senglea and a Suzuki Alta driven by a 72-year-old man from Fgura.

The 72-year-old man was injured, while his 70-year-old female passenger also from Fgura was seriously injured.

The two were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

The 34-year-old was not injured.

A police investigation is ongoing.

