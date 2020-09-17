menu

Man dead after collision between motorcycle and double decker

karl_azzopardi
17 September 2020, 2:58pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The collision happened in Triq ir-Rabat, Nadur
A 28-year-old Libyan man has died after a fatal traffic incident in Nadur.

Police said the incident occurred at around 12:45 pm on Thursday afternoon.

Preliminary investigations showed that an impact had occurred between a Kentoya motorcycle which was driven by the 28-year-old and a King Long double decker driven by a 61-year-old man who resides in Santa Lucija.

A medical team was called onsite to take the man to the Gozo General Hospital, but he died shortly after.

Duty magistrate Bridgette Sultana has launched an inquiry into the case and has instructed several experts to assist her with the case.

Investigations remain ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
