Drunk Brit ordered to pay €33,000 after ploughing into outdoor Sliema café

A British tourist has pleaded guilty to driving his rental car into a pavement café seating area in Sliema, in an accident caused by his consumption of alcohol.

43-year-old Richard Davies had ploughed the Kia Picanto into the Dolce Peccati dining area in Tower Road, Sliema last Sunday, slightly injuring three guests who had been seated there and wrecking planters as well as the shop’s canopy.

Davies admitted to charges of drunk driving this morning. Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras handed the man a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years and ordered him to reimburse Dolce Peccati Limited €33,096 within six months for the damages he had caused.

He was also disqualified from driving for a year.

Inspector Leeroy Balzan Engerer prosecuted.

Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar was defence counsel. Lawyer Alfred Abela appeared on behalf of Dolce Peccati Ltd.