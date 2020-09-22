Qrendi sex abuser told victims they’ll 'never see daylight again'

A 60-year-old man from Qrendi has been remanded in custody on sexual assault charges after allegedly asking for sexual favours from two 13-year-old neighbours.

The accused, who is not being named by a court order aimed at avoiding the publication of the identity of the minors, is accused of threatening, harassing and intimidating his two male victims, in addition to asking them for sexual favours.

He is also accused of attacking them and one of the boys’ mothers.

Inspector Roxanne Tabone, who had investigated the case, told magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras how one of the victims had come forward on 12 September. The man had allegedly threatened the boys that he would seek revenge and that they would “never see daylight again" if they told anyone about the abuse.

In court this morning, the accused pleaded not guilty, with his lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar requesting bail, arguing that the accused could be ordered to remain at home as he didn’t have a job.

However, the court refused the request and remanded the man in custody.