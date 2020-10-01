[LIVE] Caruana Galizia murder: Yorgen Fenech's defence insist 'true masterminds' are running around outside

The compilation of evidence against the man alleged to have masterminded the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech, continues this morning.

During the previous sitting, the court heard of a WhatsApp group between Fenech, Joseph Muscat and Keith Schembri. Fenech had told the police when describing his relationship with Muscat and Schembri, ‘We are like brothers.’

​READ MORE: Caruana Galizia murder compilation: Police investigating Yorgen Fenech attempt to procure cyanide

The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder. Theuma, who had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others, was given a presidential pardon to tell all last year.

Daphne Caruana Galizia, an investigative journalist, died in a car bomb explosion outside her home in Bidnija in October 2017.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is hearing the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca.

The prosecution is being led by inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra, assisted by the Attorney General.