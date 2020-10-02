19-year-old granted bail for 4th time after being charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend

A 19-year-old man from Qormi has been released on bail after his lawyers claimed that an assault and criminal damage allegation by his ex-girlfriend was false.

Kurt David Azzopardi works as a stevedore and has had several previous brushes with the law. He was already on bail for three previous offences.

Azzopardi was arraigned before duty magistrate Nadine Lia this afternoon by Inspector Roderick Agius.

The girlfriend had reported to the police that the accused had threatened to kill her and had damaged her car following an argument.

A not guilty plea was filed.

The court heard the defence argue that the woman wanted to recant everything and that this was a malicious report, but the prosecution had insisted on pressing charges.

Azzopardi had just started his stevedore job, said his legal team. “What he needs is reintegration into society and to stay far away from this woman” defence lawyer Matthew Xuereb submitted on bail.

The court upheld the request for bail, releasing Azzopardi from arrest against a €500 deposit and personal guarantee of €2,000. He was ordered not to approach the girl.