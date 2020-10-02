Keith Schembri claims human rights breach through attachment order law

Keith Schembri, chief of staff to disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat, has taken legal action together with the directors of his various companies over a court-imposed order, freezing the assets of a number of businesses and individuals.

Schembri and another 22 people or companies, some together with relatives, filed an application on Friday before the Constitutional Court, arguing that their fundamental human rights had been breached.

They are claiming that the attachment order was in breach of their rights to a fair hearing and to the enjoyment of their property as well as their right not to be punished without a conviction following due process.

Firms belonging to Schembri had their assets frozen last week after a court issued an attachment order on suspicion of money laundering by the companies.

The order targeted 91 people and companies, including Schembri and his accountants at Nexia BT, Brian Tonna, Karl Cini and Manuel Castagna.

Schembri, Tonna, Cini and Castagna had been arrested after a magistrate concluded an inquiry into financial offences. They were later released. Schembri remains on police bail.

Lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo, on behalf of Schembri and the company directors, are arguing that the law itself breached their rights because it did not provide a legal remedy to counter the investigation order issued against them.

They explained that the investigation order is only issued by the court after hearing submissions by the Attorney General as to why the order is required. But the person affected by the order is not allowed to make submissions, thereby depriving them of the right to a fair hearing.

The lawyers said it was “inconceivable” that there was no legal remedy. The closest thing to one is found in a subsequent article of the same Prevention of Money Laundering Act but is reserved for persons who are actually charged in court and whose assets are frozen. If still under investigation, the law does not give the person the right to fight the order, said the lawyers.

In addition, they pointed out that the investigation order was issued on the strength of a magisterial inquiry over €100,000 worth of alleged kickbacks on the sale of passports.

The amount frozen far exceeded this sum and was disproportionate, they argued.

They also argued that by freezing assets at a stage when there is still a pending investigation was subjecting those affected to punishment without a conviction.

78 employees in companies in which Schembri has a business interest have filed separate cases to unfreeze their wages. This in addition to a court case filed by six companies owned by Schembri, asking for permission to temporarily have access to their assets to pay their employees’ salaries.

